Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Bollywood divas who gave us beachwear goals

Summer is all flaunting your beach body in the most chic wear just like these glamorous leading ladies.

Maldives seems to have become the favourite holiday destination for our Bollywood leading ladies this summer. Laying on the beach and soaking under the sun is a heavenly feeling. These Bollywood actresses have managed to bring in style on to their relaxing vacay mode. Their beachwear has given all of us major goals and wanting to go take a break ourselves! Here, we have few of our favourite beach looks this season that deserve to be flaunted in style.

Our favourite, was seen adorning a rainbow-coloured striped swimsuit at the beach. The colourful rainbow stripes looked absolutely divine under the clear blue sky. Katrina kept it as minimal as possible and still managed to catch the attention. She layered a hot pink sarong around the rainbow swimsuit and added more colour to her look.

Our youth fashion icon, Ananya Panday never fails to impress her. She rocked a sunflower bikini that made us drool over her look. The quirky sunflower bikini set major goals for all the sun and sand lovers. She gave us some extra fashion inspiration by accessorising her bikini with funky yet minimal cat eye sunglasses.

looked like a magical mermaid in this multi-coloured bikini. The breezy bikini featured multi-coloured vertical stripes that gave it a very classy look. Alia carried the swimsuit phenomenally and caused a storm on the internet with her alluring pictures. The golden hoops and round frames were just the perfect addition to the look.

Sara Ali Khan gave her beachwear a playful look by wearing a breezy floral dress. The mini dress featured a bold V-neck and bell sleeves. The dress not only looked extremely stylish but also super comfortable. Her turquoise blue studs and cocktail ring matched perfectly with the flowers on her beautiful dress.

has always dropped us dead with her beach body and her beachwear. This beige bikini is no less! Disha looked like a Greek Goddess in this strapless bikini. She kept it extremely subtle and classy by layering a white sarong around the bottoms. The white colour of the sarong perfectly complemented the neutral tone of the swimsuit.

Which Bollywood actress made you want to pack your bags and go for a beach vacation?

