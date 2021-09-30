Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 7 ways to include burgundy tones in your fall wardrobe

Fashion is ever-changing. Whether it be due to new trends or changing seasons, fashion evolves. And so do we. We also love to modify our wardrobe with the changing environment. As fall is approaching, you might be wondering to add some fall tones to your wardrobe.

Burgundy and maroons are the best to include in your fall wardrobe. Here are a few celebrity-inspired looks to help you modify your wardrobe with these tones. From ethnic wear to party wear to winter wear, we have it all.

The Raazi actress has some amazing fashion choices. She looks truly ethnic in her velvet maroon shade suit, perfect for a winter wedding. The velvet kurta featured spaghetti straps with golden embroidery all over and a lace border at the bottom. Paired with it is a velvet flared sharara with a thick golden border at the bottom and a net dupatta with golden embellishments. Her golden earrings looked amazing with the sleek bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Who doesn't love to party? A sequin dress is a must-have in a burgundy tone. Kareena donned a sequin gown with a sweetheart neckline, puffed shoulders, full sleeves, and a ruffle detailing from the waist to bottom. The gown also featured a thigh-high slit on one side. Her glam makeup look and wavy curls blended well with the outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actress has stunned us with her fashion styles, especially ethnic wear. She wore an ethnic crop top and sharara set with a long jacket over it. The sharara and jacket featured maroon colour with embroidery over it. Sara Ali Khan looked amazing in the maroon toned colour.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kid has amazed us with her style all over social media. Shanaya showed us how to add maroon in our winter style. She donned a maroon checkered woollen blazer with a black sweater featuring maroon colour at the neck. She paired leather shorts in a burgundy brown tone with the whole look. The attire is perfect for a wintery day.

Kriti Sanon

One more addition to your ethnic wardrobe is a skirt top set with a jacket. Kriti wore a floral printed co-ord set with a maroon burgundy toned net jacket over it. The jacket featured ruffles from the front edges. With the wedding season, this outfit can be an appropriate fit.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has shown us some killer looks, and this is one of them. She looked like a boss lady in her pantsuit set in burgundy shade. She donned a blazer with matching pants. Paired with it were nude pumps and her sleek straight hair to complete the look. This outfit can be easily taken from desk to dinner with a little amp up.

Ahuja

Last, we have the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor. She always looks the best when it comes to fashion. Sonam donned a maroon shirt with open cape sleeves and a brown toned leather skirt with a slit to one side. A perfect fall look, she paired up burgundy boots and a brown handbag.

These were a few looks by our Bollywood divas in their burgundy-maroon toned outfits.

Which ones did you like? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: 7 Times celebs aced the messy ponytail look