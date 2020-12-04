Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved high low dresses that screamed DRAMA

Trends come and go. When they do arrive, every person wants a go at it and to sport it in their own unusual way. Here are how some of the trendiest Bollywood divas styled high-low dresses when they were all the rage.

One of the hottest trends sometime back was the high-low silhouette on dresses and gowns. It was loved so much that multiple designers created outfits in the same silhouettes and almost all the hottest divas from Bollywood sported the trend at some point. Here's how the trend hit it off in Tinsel Town and who wore what.



Keeping her look extremely simple, Alia picked out a check yellow and white high low dress that featured a small bow. She styled this in a casual manner with simple white sneakers and her hair left loose.

Sara Ali Khan

For the Kids Choice Awards, Sara Ali Khan picked out a satin silk Gauri and Nainika number that bore a splatter of colours and random prints all over it. Her gown bore a sweeping long train and she styled her look with three-strap stilettos and her hair pulled up into a high ponytail.



Showing off her long legs, Deepika left fans and audiences stunned at the Cannes Film Festival where she opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli number at the red carpet. Simple neutral heels and a bandana completed her red carpet look.

Kriti Sanon

At the Kids Choice Awards, Kriti Sanon too showed off her bright candy pink high low gown by Dolly J Studio for the awards show. Her off-shoulder number bore heavy feather sleeves that added a fair of drama to her look. Matching pumps and her hair pulled into a bun, completed her look.



For an event, Malaika raised the temperature in a red hot tulle number from the H&M X Giambattista Valli collection. Her outfit featured a high-how silhouette that showed off her toned legs. It also bore a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. Heavy silver jewellery and her hair pulled away from her face completed the diva's look.



Subtle glam has always been Shraddha Kapoor's style. She picked out a lovely dusted gold strapless high-low gown to wear to an event. We love how minimal she kept the look with a simple black clutch and stilettos to match.

What are your thoughts on the high-low silhouette? Who pulled it off the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

