Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Times celebs defined love to us with mirror dresses

Let any season roll around, what should stay as a permanent is a high-shine game. Although floral printed dresses may ask for all your attention, keeping our minds open to something ultra-fabulous is no loss. Hitting snooze on making heads turn may not be everybody's thing and so we have a guide that got the beauty of a mirror to put you on a swooning mode. Here's the kind of dress that caught on with many starlets and you too will love it much!

Janhvi Kapoor

What's more show-stopping than this maxi dress? Look for one and you'll simply land here. The Roohi actress donned a strappy dress by Manish Malhotra, it entailed a plunging neckline and looked complete with just footwear and earrings. Fuss-free styling because the dress is one-of-a-kind, isn't it?

Alia Bhatt

Pretty up your style with a breathtaking blue. The cowl neck Atelier Zuhra gown bore a turtleneck and a bodice that bore mirror work while the pleated flare-like detail had embroidery work. No accessories but just want you to need when you don't want to witness a dull style day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mirror, Mirror, she's always the prettiest and chicest of all. She brought a body-hugging dress that bore cut sleeves and a turtleneck to the front. Silver set the theme and her ankle-strap heels matched like magic.

Jennifer Lopez

Trust us when we say a dress never looked so ravishing. Always the one to rule the world of fashion, the singer made us fans of this mirror ensemble. This custom-made Tom Ford floor-length dress stuck tight to her body and had a sheer high-neck detail. She went all-out with her accessories such as earrings, a clutch, and a ring.

Malaika Arora

Our mini-sized hearts are now full and pumped with joy. How sexy is this mini dress? The word 'hot' was discovered by keeping Mala's name in mind and we're so sure about it. The Manish Malhotra strappy dress consisted of a plunging neckline and a low-back just look at the glistening power it holds! The 48-year-old rounded off her look with pointed-toe pumps.

Sara Ali Khan

Did we put you on a rut of looking into just silver dresses? This red number is just the sexy update you need this party season. The Atrangi Re actress opted for a mini dress with a high-low hem and that floor-sweeping train, girl such drama is so striking, isn't it?

Whose look do you love to bits? Let us know in the comments below.

