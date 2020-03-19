Alia Bhatt to Selena Gomez: Our round up of jammies you can wear as you work from home

We are all at home as a preventive measure to combat COVID-19. Let our favourite starlets show you how to look super cute and still stay comfy at this time.

Today, more people than ever are working from home in the wake of the Coronavirus. Working from home means slipping out of office attire and stepping into something more comfortable - aka, pyjamas and old tees. While the idea of working in your pyjamas seems tempting at first it does get boring to wear the same pieces on a daily basis, especially when you are wearing the same thing day in and out.

A better, equally comfortable option that is sure to leave you looking cute but also feeling inspired, are pyjama suits that are ideal for both sleeping and working while you are social distancing from the rest of the world. And who better to take inspiration from, than our leading ladies?

For the most adorable out-of-office and out-of-bed look, Alia Bhatt's floral pyjama suit makes for the best inspiration. Sleep in it, lounge in it, work in it, or just look cute while bingeing on Netflix in bed. It's upto you!

Jonas

Want to upgrade and feel like a royal after doing a 10-step Korean beauty routine? Take cue from Priyanka Chopra on how to wear the luxurious silk pyjama suit with a matching floral shrug to look your best even at home. Clearly, Mrs. Chopra-Jonas looks like royalty even when she sleeps.

Nothing like a striped pantsuit to bridge the gap in between day pyjamas and night. Shraddha Kapoor who seems to have a thing for green, the ultimate diva paired the silk number with a pair of white kicks for utmost comfort.

Want to turn up the heat at home? Let Deepika Padukone serve as inspiration for you! Pick out a slouchy navy number like her's with dark piping all over. For additional oomph, just drape the silk shirt over you and skip the pants!

There's no look that Katrina can't pull off. Case-in-point, this leafy green pyjama suit that she wore to the airport! It is perfect for those gloomy days when you don't feel like getting work done but still want to look great for that in-door insta shoot.

Selena Gomez

The American singer/songwriter can certainly pull of literally any outfit under the sun. We love how chic she looked in this blush pink silk pyjama suit. For additional glam, pull your hair half-up like she did and try on some snapchat filters.

Kim Kardashian

Not a pyjama person? Kim K has you covered! The beauty mogul has discovered the art of looking good in teddy shorts and a matching top. For those chilly nights, a long shrug in the same material will do the trick and keep you cosy!

Which of the pyjama suits are you digging? What do your go-to pyjamas look like? Comment below and let us know.

