Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore what for Diwali 2021

The much-awaited celebration of the year, Diwali lit up our lives in full swing yesterday. With colourful firecrackers lighting up the dark sky and happy streets, there were only smiles and cheers on everyone’s face. Apart from eyeing what sweets the neighbours got us and how grand each one decorated their homes, the fashion aficionado in us was keen on noting what each celeb wore! And this time we weren’t disappointed a bit as the Bollywood fraternity put their best fashion feet forward in glorious ethnic avatars. Scroll on to check out how each star dolled up for the day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt picked out a monotone purple bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga and looked absolutely stunning in it. Her ethnic ensemble was spiced up with her backless blouse that featured a plunging V neckline, elbow-length sleeves and a tie-up detail in the back. The shiny golden border gave her look the festive spirit and the diva glammed up with subtle makeup, pink lips, bindi and left her silky hair loose. Her red statement earrings were her only choice of jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her close friends in LA yesterday and oh boy, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her Arpita Mehta lehenga is something we have already bookmarked. The off-white set consisted of a flowy floral skirt, matching dupatta and the signature mirror-worked strappy blouse. Her skirt also featured panelled frills and the gorgeous diva complimented her luxe look with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Mauve lips, contours, kohl-rimmed eyes rounded off her Diwali look.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kid, Shanaya Kapoor is known for ultra-glam fashion choices. At Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash yesterday, the diva was seen clad in a green saree by Manish Malhotra teamed up with a sequin embellished strappy blouse that brought in the much needed festive bling. She pulled her back into a bun and lined it with fresh jasmine. Lots of blush, smokey eye makeup, bold red lips and tiny bindi sealed her look perfect.

Khushi Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor

The sister duo, Janhvi and Khushi were also spotted at the party along with their father Boney Kapoor looking stunning in their party-ready ethnic ensembles. Janhvi picked out a bright green saree that featured mirror work detail on the border and teamed it with a matching risque blouse that came with netted details. Khushi on the other hand wore a beautiful baby pink lehenga that bore heavy thread work details in white. Her off-shoulder blouse featured netted balloon sleeves which gave a contemporary twist to her ethnic avatar.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shared regal pictures of her celebrating the day wearing an elegant off white kurta suit. Her silk kurta bore a floral design in golden thread and embellished sequins on it. The Thalaivii star painted her lips bright red and flaunted her no-makeup face with a black bindi on. Her braided bun hairdo and earrings that matched her outfit elevated her ethereal ethnic avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoors had a fabulous Diwali and Bollywood’s favourite sister duo, Kareena and Karisma were seen elegant and royal in their luxe kurta suits. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on the ‘gram wishing her fans Happy Diwali in a sea-green kurta set and Kareena in a hot pink bandhani print kurta set. Both looked traditional in their beautiful ensembles. Statement earrings, bangles, rings and nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes were their choices to look gorgeous for their at-home celebrations. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were also seen twinning in a bandhani print kurta and Churidar pants.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif blessed our feed with a family photo of her donning a fabulous Manish Malhotra saree along with her mother and sister. Her beige hued sheer saree was teamed up with a glittery sleeveless blouse and was indeed a perfect party-ready number that’s both elegant and enchanting without going overboard.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone flaunted her million-dollar smile in a blush pink Torani kurta set. With a beautiful floral pattern in white, her simple yet elegant outfit was teamed with a pair of shoulder-grazing dangler earrings that stole the show. Her short hair was styled in a messy center parted style and Deepika opted for a subtle makeup for Diwali with well-groomed eyebrows, smudged eyeshadow and matte lips.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora knows how to slay the day in style. She was spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash in ultra-glam style with her beau Arjun Kapoor. She picked out a pink silk saree and contrasted it with a lime green sleeveless blouse. Her sensuous look was made party-ready with her tasselled blingy potli bag. Choker necklace, matching bangles made her look perfect. The diva’s makeup game was also on point. Arjun let the lady win all the spotlight in an all-black kurta and pants.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were setting sibling goals with their fabulous fashion choices this Diwali. Both looked ethereal in their ethnic ensembles. While Sara picked a blingy white kurta suit her brother contrasted her in black. His kurta featured a floral print and a sequined collar with a plunging neckline. Sara’s all-white look was glammed up with her glossy red lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dark bindi.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s fuss-free look in a Saaksha & Kinni geometric printed lehenga set was all things fun and fab. She paired the look with statement-making accessories and opted for subtle glam makeup. Her center parted voluminous hair was styled up with braids and the diva looked enchanting in her bright orange skirt and strappy corset blouse.

Who do you think slayed the day in perfect style? Tell us in the comments below.

