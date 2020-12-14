Alia Bhatt shows off her wild side in two distinct green outfits at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt steps in and out of the airport in style while sticking a healthy balance between comfort and fashion. Check it out

We love a good airport look especially when celebs keep a healthy balance between style and comfort. To be honest here, in the name of fashion, we've seen a lot of airport looks that do not serve any purpose. While they are fashionably forward, you can hardly see them serving any purpose. on the other hand knows her clothes right as she is often striking the healthy balance we talked about.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made quite the statement at the airport as she chose to go down the wild side and picked a printed set by Desigual. The printed pieces looked like a camouflage print with forest green undertones. The set features a pair of high waisted pants with a baggy silhouette which could easily mimic safari cargo pants. She styled it with a matching oversized shirt that was left unbuttoned. She chose for a matching green camisole underneath with black lace details around the neckline. Ms Bhatt chose to keep things simple as she pulled her hair back in a sleek bun while a long olive green tote lay hanging from her shoulder.

Talking about greens, her recent airport look have us in awe of her style. The actress chose for a co-ord set yet again but instead of going all out with a printed number, she chose to keep things simple and laid-back. The olive green pants were styled with a grey jacket that bore the same colour on the inside. With a white strapped crop top underneath, Bhatt gave us a peak of her toned midriff. Adding to it, she styled the look with a matching mask and mini rectangular sunglasses. Lastly, a pair of white sneakers completed her look!

Credits :viral bhayani

