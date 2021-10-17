Alia Bhatt shows how to kick start your day's style in pink with sweatshirts and blue denims; Yay or Nay?

How often do you find yourself wanting to tuck yourself into a warm blanket or snuggle-worthy clothes? It's almost every day, isn't it? That's a reminder of fall. While you've come to terms with the moods of the season, you may not wish to discount on flexing your series of chic sartorial looks. Begin it with pink and some red, maybe?

You don’t need to unearth every corner of your closet when you have Alia Bhatt rolling out fab OOTD inspiration. These two looks easily lend their way open to be styled with your favourite pants or anything you’d like to give your thumbs up to. Seen outside a dubbing studio recently, the Kalank actress wore a pink sweatshirt with two hearts and “Le Happy” etched in red font on it. She teamed this adorably cute untucked number with blue denim shorts that appeared with frayed hems. Known to make no blunder in the style department, this sporty look was finished off with red shoes that flattered our hearts with their bold aesthetic. The little flirty and lots of fun look was sealed off with side-parted open hair, eyebrows did neat, eyes lighted highlighted with kohl, simple accessories like a white mask and double gold hoop earrings.

One for the girl’s wardrobe that has a sweet tooth. Give it a shot of candy pink. Alia picked out a sweatshirt from her conscious clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma. She complemented it with blue bell-bottom pants and PVC block heels. The Brahmāstra actress’ hoop earrings went on rotation round two with a different mask. With side-parted wavy tresses, the starlet’s look had the edge one could ask for.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments in the below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Malaika Arora: Who wore The Loom’s asymmetric kurta better?