Alia Bhatt shows how to sign off winter and welcome spring in supreme style with a pajama set & sweater

The 2022 version of us loves an outfit that doesn't understand how to sacrifice style and comfort that come in equal parts. Before winter sees its end and spring its heyday, let's bring to your vision two outfits that are more of essentials with great power to make statements. Now is a good time as ever to seal off the current season with sweaters and welcome something as lightweight as pajamas. These are as elegant as supremely chic.

Here are not-to-be-missed and off-the-charts inspirations we picked up from Alia Bhatt's recent style files. Seen outside a salon in the city with her hair styled super sleek, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was dressed in a printed coordinated pajama set. Tell us now you'll wear this two-piece number beyond your bedroom as the full-sleeved shirt looks fashionable max with bell sleeves and well-teamed with straight-fit pants. Miss Bhatt went on with her cool girl-style game as she rounded out her OOTN with transparent strappy heels.

Who doesn't want to travel? Longing for a vacation is never wrong and if we were to get down to what actually matters, nothing like unwinding and relaxing your mind and heart. For the jet-setter who has the tickets sitting safely in your phone, here's how to make white your favourite. The 28-year-old was photographed alongside Shaheen Bhatt, screenwriter, author, and the former's sibling last night at the Mumbai airport. Alia donned a cropped sweater that entailed full sleeves and a knitted ribbed turtleneck. She paired this number with high-waist pants that bore contrast striped stitch details in shades of blue, pista green, white and black. Her winning style streak didn't stop here for she perfected her look with glossy blocked heels and a tawny paper tote bag from Balenciaga that bore typography in black. Looks like leather bags do deserve a back seat. She tied her hair up into a ponytail and her eyebrows were neatly filled in.

