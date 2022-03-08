Alia Bhatt shows sky is the limit to wear white with a mini dress and blazer: Yay or Nay?

Not just for a funeral, there's always an excuse to take white outfits on a roll. The hue is such that it can never fail to surprise you with its beauty. If this major player of a charming hue has your heart, here's a look you simply must bookmark and get to replicate it even if winter has passed our sights for good. The season has gone by had lots of warm things to offer and Spring is just here to prove the opposite, wisely put, keep it short and hot!

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has her movie's promotional looks reigning in all of the striking power of white and here she goes in another mind-blowing look. She dolled up today again and we're stating it, she owns this hue like no other soul. What an absolute diva! Dressed in a little white dress we were sold that this dress is the sexy investment we all need to make. Our date fit needn't be all about safe to pull off hues like black and red. Let's break it to you, everybody looks lovely in white ensembles. The 28-year-old's dress entailed a plunging neckline and her bombshell look as well very signed off with a blazer that came with multiple buttons and two side pockets. If the heat is getting to your skin, ditch the cover-up and keep it free.

Alia's OOTD brought a stunning shot of gold on display with her hoop earrings, rings, and stilettos that had chain-link straps. She tied her hair into a low ponytail and stuck with a soft makeup look. It didn't outshine her outfit, just the kind of lesson we all need to jot down.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

