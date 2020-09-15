Alia Bhatt shows you how to go from a desi kudi to a trendy babe in a jiffy; Yay or Nay?
No matter where the leading ladies of Bollywood go, they are always making the most of their stylish wardrobe. From airport lobbies to the red carpet, celebs are making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to their outfit. Sarees to kurta sets to gowns and even trendy ensembles, you’ll see them bring something new to the table every time. Proving our point right today is Alia Bhatt who stepped out to visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office looking her stylish best.
Yesterday, the Raazi actress was papped looking her traditional best in a simple kurta set. The actress chose a baby pink cotton kurta that bore block prints in white. The high neck kurta then bore stripes in white while the loose silhouette sat comfortably on her petite frame. She styled it with a pair of matching pants with white heeled sandals adding height. Bhatt then accessorised the look with silver jhumkas while a printed mask covered her face.
Today, she visited the office yet again but switched things up with a trendy jumpsuit. The satin number featured a v-neckline with bishop sleeves adding volume to her look. Her waist was cinched and later flared out in a pleated pant that graced the floor. She made sure to keep her look as monotone as possible and styled it with black strappy heels and a matching mask. Alia left her tresses open and completed her look with a Saint Laurent tote bag worth approximately INR 1.5 lakhs.
We love the fact that Alia keeps switching things up with her wardrobe choices, one day she’s a desi kudi while on the other she keeps things trendy in all-black! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
i really liked her best among all nepo kids till 3 years back. After Raazi she has come to stand still. i hope she takes her career seriously and starts real work again .
Anonymous 8 hours ago
She is real talent
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I support Alia Bhatt
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Queen of hearts
Anonymous 8 hours ago
My jaaaan
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Love you Alia baby
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Alia is innocent and cute
Anonymous 8 hours ago
We support you Alia Bhatt
Anonymous 9 hours ago
also how is it that her father KJo is not being mentioned for drug use and her other father is still not called to CBI?
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Is there an option for eww
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Its hilarious how people were blaming Alia bhatt and Trolled her like as if she is a culiprit when her name is not anywhere near the case. And the person who appearantly is the best Star Kid Shraddha Kapoor is in the drug thing. Hilarious. You'll idiots are such fool I can't believe how low the indian audience can go. I don't know about Mahesh bhatt but Alia is an amazing actress and she is way better tthan shraddha. Alia is a terrorist really you'll are nothing!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
So, when are you asking your dad to surrender?