Alia Bhatt shows you how to go from a desi kudi to a trendy babe in a jiffy; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office two days in a row and it’s her outfits we have our eyes on. Check it out.

No matter where the leading ladies of Bollywood go, they are always making the most of their stylish wardrobe. From airport lobbies to the red carpet, celebs are making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to their outfit. Sarees to kurta sets to gowns and even trendy ensembles, you’ll see them bring something new to the table every time. Proving our point right today is who stepped out to visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office looking her stylish best.

Yesterday, the Raazi actress was papped looking her traditional best in a simple kurta set. The actress chose a baby pink cotton kurta that bore block prints in white. The high neck kurta then bore stripes in white while the loose silhouette sat comfortably on her petite frame. She styled it with a pair of matching pants with white heeled sandals adding height. Bhatt then accessorised the look with silver jhumkas while a printed mask covered her face.

Today, she visited the office yet again but switched things up with a trendy jumpsuit. The satin number featured a v-neckline with bishop sleeves adding volume to her look. Her waist was cinched and later flared out in a pleated pant that graced the floor. She made sure to keep her look as monotone as possible and styled it with black strappy heels and a matching mask. Alia left her tresses open and completed her look with a Saint Laurent tote bag worth approximately INR 1.5 lakhs.

We love the fact that Alia keeps switching things up with her wardrobe choices, one day she’s a desi kudi while on the other she keeps things trendy in all-black! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

