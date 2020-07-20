Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 times Bollywood leading ladies wore a blouse with a long hemline

Lehenga cholis are great, but there have been some times when celebs pulled off the long blouse look to perfection!

We love spotted trend patterns that are truly vintage. Not just from the 90s but from way before that. Be it the sharara, the zip-up saree, the comeback of the pearls - we love them all. Long kurtas and long cholis were worn a lot in period movies and also in the ‘50s and ‘60s. While some people love midriff-baring cholis, some people prefer a little bit of a moderate look. You could absolutely jazz up your look with a top with a longer hemline. The kurtas can be all the way to the ankle and could be just touching the waist where the lehenga begins. The looks that we have chosen today can easily be replicated. So the next summer/winter wedding you get to attend, we’ve got you sorted.

Let’s start with . She wore this Anamika Khanna ensemble for a recent event. We love this look because it can be easily emulated with stuff you already have in your wardrobe. With a lehenga or a skirt, you can just pair a simple tank top and a stole and you’ve got a whole new outfit.

A knee-length kurta in the same colour as the lehenga like Alia Bhatt has worn here gives you the illusion of a taller frame. Again a simple kurta that matches the lehenga would do the trick. If you’re going for an evening event, just replace the dupatta with an ornate one and add some statement earrings.

We love good peek-a-boo action. The angrakha style jacket Kriti Sanon is wearing made by Jayanti Reddy label is ideal if you'd like to ditch the dupatta. The length of the kurta would need to depend on your body type. For bottom-heavy body types, the peplum should be slightly higher, but you have a petite frame, then you can afford a longer hemline.

Nupur Sanon has worn a fantastic combination that can easily be recreated with ANY white shirt you have lying around. While her Krupa Jain outfit has an off-shoulder ruched up white silk shirt paired with an ornate lehenga, you could easily just wear a shirt and tuck it in. Another trick we learnt recently is that you could wear the shirt backside front and then tie it up at the back. It gives you a nice low back, and you could play it up with accessories.

Finally, Shraddha Kapoor does a classic long choli and lehenga combination. She wore this Anita Dongre ensemble and kept things simple with statement earrings and a half updo.

