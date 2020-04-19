Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Bollywood approved summer fashion trends to wear at home

With the global health crisis ensuring we don't step out of homes, nobody said you can't indulge in trends at home!

The Coronavirus pandemic is something nobody predicted. The global health crisis has hit every single industry badly - from deliveries to stores to malls, theatres, restaurants, manufacturing industries, etc. is all shut. People are working from their homes. Spring and summer trends didn't get the chance to take off now that social gatherings are banned! But that doesn't mean one can't get get back into action and sport trends while lounging from the comfort of their homes at the same time!

While many people are itching to get dressed up, here are five ways you can do so while wearing the latest trends at home!

Tank tops

The basic tank has always been a huge hit. Be it a slinky rib-knitted one or just a simple cotton tank to beat the heat! To upgrade your look, take inspiration from Ananya Panday on how to style flawlessly for a fashionable look.

Leisurewear

The latest leisurewear trend involves comfortable sweats and a hoodies, dipped in colourful and playful dyes. For more inspiration, take a look at 's comfortable loungewear that featured a fun tie-dye combination of colours!

Comfortable bras

Be it sports bras, a bralette, knitted comfortable bras, they're all in right now in the form of athleisure and to double up as crop tops! They also make for an excellent case for hanging out at home in nothing while doing nothing!

Coordinated sets

Consider a matching outfit at home to make it seem like you have put some thought (and effort) into your work from home outfit. It gives a well-rounded look, for those occasional zoom meetings!

Pajama pants

Who says pajama pants are only meant for sleeping in? wore hers to the airport proving that they are meant for out of home, airports, runways and more! No shame in picking out the most comfortable silk pair and sprawling out on your couch in them!

