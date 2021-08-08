Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika: BEST celeb looks in Designer of the Week: Prabal Gurung's creations

A NIFT graduate, little do people know that Prabal Gurung, Nepali fashion designer, has a degree in hotel management! He also worked under renowned Indian designer Manish Arora before assisting stylists and designers outside the country. The designer then went on to study at the Parsons School of Design in New York City and launched his own collection in 2009, after a series of internships with some of the leading fashion houses.

Since then, Gurung has only risen. Top models including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have sported his outfits on the runway and the designer has even designed outfits for former First Lady Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and more. Not just international names, the designer is also a popular choice among the leading ladies of Bollywood. Take a look at some of the best Prabal Gurung creations celebrities sported.



Alia Bhatt sported a brilliant red sequin mid-length dress by Gurung as she walked the runway for a brand. Her outfit bore strategic ab cutouts that showed off her midriff. It also came with a thigh-high slit. We love how she let the attention lie on her outfit and styled it with simple stilettos and her hair pulled back.



For the promotions of her film Zero, Katrina Kaif picked out a floral mid-length dress by the Nepalese designer to promote her film. A huge fan of florals, we weren't surprised by Kat's pick and love how she kept the rest of her look simple with white block heels that complimented her look well.

Jonas

Taking the world by storm, PeeCee picked out a simple and sleek look in a satin body-hugging dress by the designer for an event. The midnight blue number bore a flared hem and exaggerated sleeves. Sleek blue pumps and glossy locks completed this look.



Seems like shimmery outfits by Prabal Gurung are a common choice among celebrities! Shraddha Kapoor picked out a bright sunshine yellow mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit and ruffle waist by the designer for a promotional event. She paired the sequin number with neutral stilettos and muted makeup.



For the biggest fashion event of the year, the MET Gala that is held in New York City, Deepika Padukone opted for a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown! Her lavish scarlet red strapless number bore an exaggerated bow on her left shoulder. The wrap-style number also came with a slit that ended at her waist and showed off her toned legs. A long, dramatic train, bright red peep-toe pumps and matching lips completed this risque look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sporting an unusual look, Janhvi Kapoor strayed away from the crows and gave us notes on power dressing. The actress looked spectacular in a floral pantsuit by Prabal Gurung for a promotional event and styled it with slick back hair and strappy stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

An ardent fan of the designer, Bebo is one Bollywood diva who relies on Prabal Gurung to look glam when need be. Without going overboard, Kareena opted for a bright sky blue gown by the designer that bore a thigh-high slit and dashes of sequin on her arm and around her waist for a daring and unusual look.

Karisma Kapoor

Taking notes from her little sister, Lolo also hopped on the bandwagon. She sparkled brightly in a monochrome black and white sequin mid-length dress by the designer that bore a cut-out at her waist. Bright red lips and black stilettos completed this look.

Kiara Advani

In yet another unusual look, Kiara Advani hopped on the red pantsuit bandwagon by opting for one by the designer. With a flair for the dramatic, this blazer featured an exaggerated bow that held it in place. Black pumps and glossy poker-straight hair was all that Ki needed to radiate power.

Sara Ali Khan

For the promotions of her film Simmba, Sara Ali Khan took the glittery route in a sky blue sequin Prabal Gurung number which came with a thigh-high slit and one-shoulder exaggerated sleeve. She styled this with bright blue pumps for a monotone look and stole the limelight rightfully!

Which diva's Prabal Gurung outfit is your favourite? Are you a fan of the designer's creations? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nora Fatehi: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood actress of the week?