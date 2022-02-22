Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Stars who showed us how to truly & deeply love blue gowns

Ever looked at an ensemble and called it worth a steal? No eyes can escape the beauty of blue gowns, isn't it? The very thought of reminiscing of the summer days brings a splash of vibrant hues and we're more than ready to make room for gowns that can stand out. You should definitely borrow some tips from Bollywood beauties who proved that deep blue gowns are the most glamorous of all time. Don't miss the style boat we have for you in the form of a guide.

Malaika Arora

You can't look more party-ready! Trust us, every detail has us screaming 'Want this right now. It's the sensuous plunging neckline or the thigh-high slit, this floor-length sequin body-hugging attire by Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu is a god sent when you want to look the brightest at a cocktail party. Sparkly ear cuffs and strappy stilettos can add the ace factor to this look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The chicness is in every detail. From the overlap detail, shoulder pads, to the waistband and the thigh-high slit that came attached to the wrap-style skirt, she was in true Bebo element also known as a hot avatar. Let your accessories mimic the brightness of your ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor

Do you wish for nothing but an out-of-this-world kind of look? We can't look past the on-fleek drama brought by this Gauri and Nainika gown. The colour-blocked attire bore sheer sleeves, a black bustier top-placed supremely close to the ruched-style skirt which made for a gown together. The colourful floral embroidery wasn't the one feature that had our hearts sold but also the silk cape that came along to leave us drooling. We saw a beauteous sight with tear-drop earrings and ankle-strap heels.

Alia Bhatt

What's your favourite? Mirrors, pleats, or embroidery that's just too pretty? With this voluminous princess-y gown comes every glorious detail. The Atelier Zuhra number with a turtleneck shall continue to stay at the top of our minds. Because who would say no to a bombshell look?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Raise your hand if you'd ditch your go-to black dress for this one-shoulder gown. So dreamy with part sweetheart neckline coupled with tiered-like detail placed in a slant manner, voluminous flares, and an attractive bow. Can't wait to spoil yourself asap with this stunning number, right?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Sit back and picture yourself dolled up in a tulle gown. A yay look, right? Bust out a strapless gown like Gaby Charbachy. Decked with blue sequins, this can be combined together with a handcuff accessory, drop earrings, and colourful ankle-strap heels.

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

