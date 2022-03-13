Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week gone by

Movie promotions are in full swing and with many awards shows taking place this week, we got to see our stars all decked up! From gorgeous lehengas for weddings to chic summer outfits and casual street style looks, it is safe to say the past week was an eventful one.

Take a look at the most glamorous outfits sported by Bollywood's finest, in the week gone by.

Alia Bhatt

Making a strong case for an unusual and new blouse design this week, was Alia Bhatt in a colourful lehenga from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. She sported a sheer tulle lehenga which featured embellishments in coral and pink shades and was styled with a bright pink butterfly style blouse with 3D embroidery. The ensemble also bore shimmery sequins and acrylics, adding glamour to the outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor

Decked up in Ritika Mirchandani's new collection, Shraddha Kapoor raised the glam factor in a black lehenga with a heavily embroidered gold blouse with a deep neck and structured shoulders. She teamed this with statement oxidised silver earrings and her hair pulled into a ponytail to beat the heat!

Kiara Advani

Giving us bridesmaid goals, Kiara left us dazzled in a baby pink Manish Malhotra ensemble that was adorned with sequins, beads and intricate embroidered borders styled with a matching shimmery blouse and sequin dupatta with a feather hem.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, the diva sported a blazer style romper in a rose dusted hue. Her double-breasted number featured double pockets, fabric buttons and a belt that cinched her waist. Layered necklaces, brown sunnies and transparent strappy stilettos powered up this high-octane look.

Ananya Panday

Spotted out in the city, Ananya's tryst with corset tops seems never-ending. The actress wore a burgundy corset-style crop top with high-waist denim cargo pants that featured 3D patch pockets, matching running shoes and her hair styled into a sleek ponytail.

Nora Fatehi

Making a strong case for slip dresses, our go-to summer attire, Nora looked bold in a maroon satin number. She oozed glamour in the outfit that was minimally styled with gold hoop earrings and her hair on one side.

Karisma Kapoor

To take home an award, Lolo looked ravishing in a black organza Sabyasachi saree with minimal black floral embroidery on the fabric, styled with a shimmery sequin backless blouse and statement earrings by the designer.

Tara Sutaria

We weren't surprised when Tara stepped out in yet another white outfit this week. She picked out a laser-cut white strapless bodycon dress that she topped off with a knee-length blazer also in white. Matching pumps and her hair styled into glossy waves ensured she looked fabulous!

Who according to you put for the most glamorous look from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

