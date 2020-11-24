Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Unusual ways to sport tie dye outfits this season
Tie-dye is a trend that's been around for ages. It is also a trend that celebrities can't seem to get enough of, no matter what. Be it the airport, to events, functions and more, it has become their go-to look, proving that they can make any outfit look fabulous.
They have also managed to sport tie-dye outfits in the most unusual ways, giving us inspiration on how to pick up the trend this season. Take a look!
Alia Bhatt
The Sadak 2 star picked out a multi-colour tie-dye co-ord set to wear and keep warm while travelling. In all pastel shades, she further went on to style this with a purple mini bag and simple strappy heels.
Shraddha Kapoor
Giving a new spin to her look, Shraddha Kapoor picked out an indigo blue and white tie-dye jumpsuit with cut sleeves that she sported to the airport. A matching blue denim jacket was tied to her waist while a creamy tote bag and dark sunglasses completed her look.
Ananya Panday
In true millennial style, Ananya picked out a colourful tie-dye t-shirt that she seamlessly turned into a crop top. She also styled it in an off-shoulder manner and paired it with bright yellow pants to complete her fun and quirky look.
Sara Ali Khan
Keeping it effortlessly casual, Sara Ali Khan picked out tie-dye jogger pants in unicorn shades. She wore this with a clean white cut out bodysuit and pumps that matched her pants. She also experimented with her hair and pulled it into two unusual ponytails.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Giving a new spin to the black dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a tie-dye black and white number that cinched her waist. Bebo styled this with strappy stilettos, red lips and her hair styled into easy waves.
Kiara Advani
Taking the traditional route, Kiara Advani picked out a lovely lilac and pink tie-dye saree with loads of sequins, making for a glamorous look. A simple statement diamond necklace and her hair styled into loose waves, completed her look.
Who according to you pulled off the die-dye outfit best? Which one is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.
