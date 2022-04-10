Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: Stars who proved striped coord sets are the most fashionable

How much glam are you cooking up, good-looking? With summer officially here and with all of its moodiness, we somehow feel stylish already. Season's fashion trends look bright and it always feels like a fair chance should be given to outfits that have stood the test of time as well. Bring vintage back and make it look like the one for toasty days. Looks like you need help with navigating through your sartorial trip? We present to you a streak of stripes via coord sets. Colourful or plain classics, you're not in for a disappointment.

Sara Ali Khan

Wear it and say, 'Born to slay'. The Atrangi Re actress made a coordinated set as her outfit for lunch recently with her family. She chose casual as the norm of the day with a brown and white coordinated set that featured vertical stripes on a spaghetti top and loose-fit pants. She packed up her day's look with white strappy heels.

Alia Bhatt

You could get through by just opting for a single coloured ensemble? But, do you really want to when you can look like candy? The soon-to-be bride was photographed in her happy jet-setter avatar as she rocked a two-piece set in shades of blue, yellow, and pink. A jacket, trousers, white sneakers, a pink hand bag, and purple-tinted sunnies brought her travel look together.

Deepika Padukone

Just the kind of queen behaviour we all need to say yes to. Clad in a blue and white striped pantsuit from Loewe, she put her blazer and trousers together with tangerine pumps, black sunnies, and shoulder-duster earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor

What's better than a crop top? Pants that will give it a matchy-matchy company. The Saaho starlet picked out a white and lime green set that had a strappy top with a V-neckline, knotted detail, and ruffled hem. She clubbed this cutesy number with high-waisted bottoms that bore colourful buttons. Want to add more colours to your look? Play fabulous with pink tassel earrings and strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Do it spiffy or let it go! Bebo always goes with the latter and now you know why she stays our favourite. The hottie momma opted for a coordinated set that entailed a crop top and wide-legged pants that came in yellow and black hues.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

You're the chicest and you know it. Get that striped skirt set out just as the Hungama 2 actress dolled up in a strappy crop top and a breezy skirt with an asymmetric hem. She sealed it all up with peep-toe neon green heels and hoop earrings.

Which diva's ensemble is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

