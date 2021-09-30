Alia Bhatt slays the city in her comfy all-denim look in style: Yay or Nay?

Denim style is quite trendy, and every celeb is seen wearing it. Fashionable denim outfits are all over. From dresses to tops to jumpsuits, you can find them all. Even the Bollywood celebs can't get enough of them. Denim being comfortable and classy at the same time, is preferred by all.

Recently was spotted in the city in her new denim look. Alia and Ranbir were on a vacation to Jodhpur for the actor's birthday. We were in awe of their couple looks as well. Alia is busy with her upcoming movie with her beau Ranbir. She amazes us with some stunning OOTD looks as she visits the offices. Once again she looked all classy in her outfit.

Alia donned an all-denim look as she stepped into the city. She wore bluish-grey boyfriend jeans folded from the bottom with a grey tank top. The actress layered it up with a blue crop denim jacket with pockets on both sides and a raw hem. The actress amped up her basic look with transparent block heels.

The Raazi actress knows how to be stylish every time. She accessorised her look with silver classic hoops and a black mask with a golden heart embroidered on it. Alia let her natural beauty do the talking with her open wavy hair and no-makeup look.

Alia keeps herself hydrated all day so she carried a big tumbler water bottle with her.

Such chic and classy looks are what we love. Without any extra effort, you look stylish. We loved her basic look.

How do you like it? Tell us in the comments down below.

