Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: 3 fabulous ways to style your bump right and make statements in yellow dresses

What's looking brighter than the occasionally arriving sunshine is a mini set of pictures featuring our Bollywood stars' in yellow dresses who showed how to doll up their bumps in style. It's proven to be the 'It-colour' again with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's recent dinner look and Alia Bhatt's first promotional look for Darlings movie trailer launch. And, another from the OG fashion diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan who rocked a maxi dress back in 2021. The fashion roots of yellow dresses have been planted well, indeed!

While you await the arrival of your little one, it's never bad to remember how you cherished the prenatal journey. It can be all about smiles, slay days and memories to keep. If you too want to perfect your maternity style in a hue that can never go wrong but eternally and beautifully right, here's your reference guide where you can take heart to replicate these.

Kareena Kapoor

If you're ready to slay and you know it, sing along, the season of yellow has arrived again for good. First things first, comfort never takes a backseat whether pregnant or not. For a lunch look you can borrow tips from the mother-of-two who picked out a full-length breezy dress which featured a V-neckline and bishop sleeves. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress styled her OOTD with a black Hermes Birkin bag which had a shoulder strap, sunnies and gold kolhapuri flats.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A fashion recap of a pretty night out look as aced by the mother-to-be. You know you're in a safe style tutorial zone when it comes from a queen who lives and breathes fashion. This flowy tea-length number had a very cool and comfortable fit. Monotone and it's lustre on. We're sold at how it entailed a V-neckline and those cute ruffled voluminous short sleeves. The Neerja actress rounded off her look with rings, mini earrings, white strappy flats and a snakeskin printed mini bag. Yellow just knows how to look like magic and stand out rightly though you infuse colours into your look.

Alia Bhatt

We aren't getting enough glimpses of the Darlings star's maternity style but when we get occasional serves, we make notes. And, this is spectacular for a brunch or a date look. Styled by Ami Patel, the mother-to-be brought a sunshine dose of glamour in a Valentino mini taffeta silk dress. It had a keyhole v-neckline and a bow detail at the side. Colour-block your way with pink peep-toe heels or just swear by flats.

