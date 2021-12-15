Alia Bhatt sports a chic look in a pink cropped jacket & Kanika Goyal floral jeans to the airport; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has been serving looks back to back regardless of her packed schedule and we are obsessed with each style she aces. Recently, she has been blessing our gram in ethnic ensembles that elude class and elegance. As her RRR promotions go in full swing and the diva has been flying often, we can’t stop admiring her cutesy looks at the airport. Her recent airport look was all things fun and frolic and was perfect for a flight or even a date.

The Brahmastra actress layered a tweed baby pink cropped jacket over her white tube top and teamed it with floral embroidered jeans from label Kanika Goyal. The pink floral design on her high-waisted denim matched her fray hemmed jacket and together looked perfect. The tweed jacket featured a gold button-down design, shirt collar, and pockets on both sides. Ami Patel styled the diva absolutely fab and we are in awe with her chic look. She paired the dapper look with gold hoops, white chunky kicks and carried a Christian Dior tote bag. The actress tied her center-parted hair in a sleek bun and made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Minimal makeup featuring a dewy glow completed her picture-perfect look.

Her stylish look gelled well with Alia’s cutesy personality and was functional enough for a jet-ready style! Her sporty shoes and chunky golden hoops gave high-spirited energy that made sure all eyes were on her at the airport. We think Alia totally killed it in her floral denim pants and tweed jacket. What do you say; Yay or Nay?

