Alia Bhatt steps out in the city and shows off her new expensive Gucci find

Alia Bhatt makes another expensive purchase and shows it off while going out and about in the city. Check it out
Mumbai
The Student of the Year actress has been making quite a lot of buzz on the internet after the release of her new movie trailer. While Alia is still busy making the most of her day alongside her cats, she is often sharing photos in her pyjama set showing the world what she’s really up to. Recently, she was seen stepping out to visit her Sadak 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt. 

Accompanied by beau, Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen rocking a denim on denim ensemble, Alia Bhatt kept things laid back and comfortable. She stepped out in an over-sized graphic tee paired with a pair of loose black pants. Adding to it, she wore slides and left her natural hair down. 

What stole the show was the bag that she carried along with her that became enough to make a statement. The Gucci tote has been her current favourite as she was seen using it even when she and Ranbir visited Sanjay Dutt’s house. 

The bag belongs to the Gucci X Disney Collection and is worth USD 1920 which is approximately worth INR 1.4 lakhs making it an expensive purchase. Alia is known for her expensive taste so this bag seems right up her alley!

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, chose a black baseball cap as his choice of accessory.  

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

