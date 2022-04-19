Alia Bhatt steps out for the first time post wedding in a pastel pink salwar suit from Devnaagri; YAY or NAY?

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence. The actress tied the knot with boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor last week and has been making headlines ever since with her bridal attires.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense, Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. The actress stepped out for the first time post wedding to hit the airport as she resumed work. As a newlywed, she donned a breezy pastel pink salwar suit from the brand, Devnaagri that looks just perfect for the summers.

Alia’s dreamy and elegant summer-ready look nailed the new-bride look and served tips on elegant summer dressing for new brides. The traditional ensemble featured a floral blush pink kurta adorned with spring-inspired print in a dark pink hue. The kurta entailed long sleeves and was embroidered with white lace. The outfit bore a calf-grazing hem length and a loose silhouette for a breezy look to help deal with the dreadful heat. Alia teamed the kurta with matching flared pants adorned with silver patti borders on the hem. She rounded off the look with an organza dupatta decked in white lace patti border and a floral print in a dark pink shade that matched the kurta.

Mrs. Kapoor styled her pastel attire with mojari sandals decorated in floral embellishments, her diamond engagement ring, and dainty jhumkas. She added a modish touch to her airport look with a colourful printed Christian Dior tote bag.

Alia left her tresses open in soft waves with a middle parting. She kept her makeup natural as always with a glowing base, blushed cheeks and a nude pink lip shade. The Brahmastra star finally sealed the look with a dainty bindi.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s airport look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

