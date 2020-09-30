Alia Bhatt steps out in a Ganni dress and pairs it up with a denim jacket; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt makes a casual statement in a maxi dress as she steps out in the city for work. Check it out

Months at a stretch we've all been locked away in our houses with very little to do. Dressing up and going out is something we've missed on a daily. The same is the case with Bollywood celebrities who are so accustomed to the glamorous world that sitting at home would have been a refresher for them. However, it seems like they are back to their good old habit and are now making sure to look their best even during casual outings. Don't believe us?

Well, is the latest addition to our list who stepped out looking her casual best in a yellow maxi. Long dresses seem to be her recent favourite and it looks like she owns them in almost every style. For the day out, she chose a printed yellow number by Ganni. The strappy wonder fit like a glove while the A-line silhouette hemmed right above her ankles. She layered the dress with a cropped denim jacket that added that extra bit of the casual vibe to the look.

Bhatt let her comfy outfit do all the talking while she let her wavy textured mane down and stepped out make-up free. She then covered her face with a white mask to tie the look together! Lastly, a pair of white clear heels completed her look and we must say that we did like the casual vibe of her #OOTD!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs swore by their love for trench coats

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×