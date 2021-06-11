Alia Bhatt steps out with her sister & bestie in a casual attire & an EXPENSIVE Dior tote; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt keeps things casual and colourful as we spotted her out and about in the city. Check it out

Now that celebrities are stepping out and the Covid case numbers are reducing, we are seeing more and more street style looks. In the past week, we’ve managed to spot quite a lot of celebs which is equivalent to the amount we say in the whole of last month. While we’re definitely not complaining, it’s good to see things get back on track!

We spotted stepping out two days in a row and showing us two completely different outfit styles. Yesterday, the actress added colour to the gloomy Mumbai monsoons as she stepped out in a bright maxi dress. Completely contrasting to her flowy number, the actress picked out a pair of biker shorts and a sweatshirt for her day out today. The actress who was seen on a lunch date with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt and best friend, Akanksha Ranjan kept things casual and comfy. While a sweatshirt seems to be the perfect pick for the cosy season, the biker shorts was a trendy pick.

Keeping the casual vibe alive, the actress styled her bright pink Karl Lagerfeld sweatshirt with a pair of black chunky sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. While the outfit was a statement in its own, she also took her expensive Dior book tote out for a ride. With a pulled back ponytail, hoops and a black mask covering her face, Alia rounded off her look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

