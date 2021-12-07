Alia Bhatt steps out in an olive green wrap around dress paired with brown boots; YAY or NAY?

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense - Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. Each outfit of hers reflects her playful and chirpy personality. Apart from her red carpet and bridesmaid looks, Alia is especially popular for her street style and her casual wear. Her casual, everyday outfits are just as stylish as her red carpet looks.

Alia showed us just how to rock winter fashion in Mumbai as she stepped out today in a stylish knitted green dress. The ribbed wrap dress proved that olive green can never go out of style. The casual winter outfit made for a perfect daytime and winter brunch wear. The plain wrap dress featured a deep V-neckline, balloon sleeves and a loose fitted bodice. The dress then descended into a bodycon silhouette and was loosely tied together with a matching cloth belt.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress added a dash of boldness to the otherwise feminine outfit, by teaming it with a pair of faux leather brown boots that bore two inches of block heels and buckle closures. Alia completed her daytime look with a black face mask and dainty gold hoop earrings.

She tucked her beautiful brown tresses behind in a sleek low ponytail with a middle parting kept together with a good amount of hairspray ensuring that there are no flyaways.

Did you like Alia’s olive green ribbed dress? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

