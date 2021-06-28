Alia Bhatt in stripes has our eyes & heart HOOKED to our screens

How to look extra fab? Stripes are a must.

Stripes have long-lived even before Queen Victoria gave it a whole new definition. Whether you call yourself a minimalist or a maximalist dresser, the pattern is for everyone and can perform all the tricks you want. Its versatility can do you good when dressing to work or an evening out without limiting the fun factor. Ready to own a few starry stripes and make them yours sooner than anticipated? Time to make summer-approved stripes an all-year-round affair.

Let’s take help from the Raazi actress, to work it well and make for a flattering number. Scroll ahead to get your style tips.

Looking nothing short of a boss babe in a Leo & Lin pinstriped pantsuit, Alia made a strong case for a slightly informal look with the off-shoulder sleeves. The shirt was tailored with lapels and bore a knot detail towards the left-hand side. And, the flared pants had slits that made them look more enviable. Go sans earrings and grab a pair of pointed-toe heels.

Red hot but with equal parts of pink to make for a prettier look. The Highway star was ready to rule the night-out party in a red and pink vertical striped maxi dress. It entailed all elements of fun like mini puffy sleeves, an oversized fabric belt with a buckle highlighted in red, a front slit, and a plunging neckline. She finished the look with strappy heels.

Owning airport style is an art that is mastered perfectly by the Dear Zindagi star. A blend of casual and chic can paint this vibrant picture for you. She was ready to fly in triple-coloured striped pants and a denim jacket set. She wrapped up the look with purple-tinted circular sunnies, a rose pink tote bag, and white sneakers. (Now you know the essentials to slay an airport-ready look)

A line of shades to keep your style game blissful. Alia chose a Sabyasachi glorious multi-coloured saree that was designed with golden and brown borders. She complemented it with a strappy black blouse and dangling earrings.

For a day as bright as you, wear a breezy and multi-coloured dress. Alia knows nothing about shying away from trying new shades or patterns. To experiment is to love is probably her motto. The glam girl opted for a pleated ankle-length number that was clubbed with ankle-strap white heels and silver hoop earrings.

Which outfit do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

