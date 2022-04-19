Alia Bhatt stunned us in a silver Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress for her wedding bash with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their 5-year-long relationship by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14th at the latter’s home in Mumbai. They threw a wedding bash to celebrate their love with their close family and friends from the industry. Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Karah Johar, Arjun Kapoor and family members like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance.

The newlyweds were rocking glamorous styles and we just can’t get enough of these cuties. Alia looked fantabulous in a silver sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress. The sequin embroidered cocktail dress featured a deep scoop neckline and ruffled skirt that screamed party with its reflective and shiny textured charm. She left her tousled mane open in a side-parted hairdo and ditched all accessories letting her sparkly silver dress do all the talking. Flaunting a no-makeup look, the Brahmastra star swooned our hearts with her style. She rounded off the look with black heels and the Mehendi on her hands from her pre-wedding ceremony still dark and beautiful on her hands.

Ranbir Kapoor complemented her chic cocktail look with a black blazer, matching pants, a white shirt and a tie. He looked dapper and gave us ‘Badtameez Dil’ vibes in his tip-top suit look. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor sparkled in glittery sequin embellished monochromatic looks.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s Wedding bash look in silver Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments section below.

