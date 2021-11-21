Alia Bhatt STUNS in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with backless blouse for Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal's sangeet

Undoubtedly one of the best-dressed guests last night, Alia Bhatt made it a point to be by her best friend's side for her wedding ceremonies. Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot soon and last night the duo hosted a star-studded sangeet event that saw the who's who from the industry in attendance.

Alia Bhatt looked glorious as she performed a song, Chhalka Chhalka Re with the bride-to-be's sister, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is also Bhatt's best friend. For the event, the 28-year-old actress looked stunning as she brought back the neon trend in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. For the festivities, Alia was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who picked out the neon and baby pink floral embroidered lehenga. The key point of Alia's outfit though, was her backless blouse! It featured a reverse sweetheart neckline that showed off her toned torso. A neon dupatta, gold and ivory mirror potli, chaandbalis and statement rings accessorised her look.

Alia's makeup was perfect, as always. A flawless base, rosy cheeks, lots of highlighter, filled-in brows, baby pink lips and her hair styled into messy waves and a minimal bindi completed the diva's look for the sangeet.

Alia made the outfit look good and carried it off with utmost confidence. Neon and baby pink isn't a combination you see a lot off which might be why the diva has been getting mixed reviews for the look.

What are your thoughts on Alia's Manish Malhotra look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor: Who wore the printed co-ord set by Arpita Mehta better?