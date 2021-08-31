Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan: 3 Earthy brown looks from star kids’ closet you need to BOOKMARK for this autumn

Star kids often sport the best of trendy looks ahead of time and inspire their fans to pick up their chic style statements. As we are welcoming the autumn rich September where we find beauty in crimson and carmine hued leaves and rustic and amber vibes everywhere, earthy toned outfits are a cool choice to blend in with the wonders of nature and stay trendy in this transitional weather. While co-ord sets are winning among the Bollywood stars’ stylish looks, check out these 3 star kids’ fab looks in autumn ready numbers.

Alia Bhatt’s comfy look in floral printed brown co-ord set featuring a halter neck crop top and flared pants were simply beautiful. Her serene look was spiced up by the plunging V neckline of her top and nude makeup by artist Puneet B Saini who glammed her up in a minimalistic way. She left her centre-parted tresses open in soft curls and rounded off her look in an effortless style. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor’s chic casual look is perfect for a casual brunch or coffee date.

Suhana Khan picked an earthy brown-hued floral and paisley printed co-ord set to explore Belgrade with her mother . Her boho-chic look consisted of a flirty full-sleeved crop top that featured tie up detail in the front and a plunging neckline and an asymmetric wraparound midi skirt that had a thigh-high slit, both from Spanish brand Stradivarius. The star kid’s fancy look is proof that subtle and earthy hues can also be sensuous and lit with its subtleness.

Shraddha Kapoor’s off duty style in coordinated jogger and crop set by Dhruv Kapoor was an interesting fusion look with multicolour sequin embellishments in quirky patterns. She teamed her knitted brown comfy cool look with caramel brown platform heels and flaunted her minimal makeup look featuring dewy skin and hints of blush. The diva completed her snuggly autumn-winter look with nude glossy lips and silver hoop earrings.

Which star kids’ earthy brown co-ord set style would you like to slay this season? Tell us in the comments below.

