Alia Bhatt takes the cool route in a black graphic sweatshirt with matching biker shorts; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt's recent off duty looks are doing quite the rounds be it her blue on blue look that included leather pants or her chic pink denims styled over a blue crop top. While her trendy style has often been appreciated by millennials, Gen Zs and critics alike, it is her cute and bubbly personality that wins our hearts every time. And being a millennial herself, she has always been an advocate of fashion, comfort and minimalism all at the same time.

The Raazi actress was again spotted outside the airport showing how to ace the all black look. She was snapped getting out of her car while heading towards the airport in black biker shorts. She threw over a matching sweatshirt that relayed a powerful message "Speak Up for Animals" written in white across both her sleeves and across her chest. Alia is known to be a pet lover and this message comes as no surprise from her. She teamed her outfit with contrasting white sneakers while she carried her Gucci x Disney Mickey Mouse Tote bag.

Alia opted for a fuss-free look by tying her hair in a sleek ponytail. Abiding by the COVID-19 norms, she wore a matching black mask that she did not remove once for the shutterbugs. Gold hoops and a pair of oval-shaped black sunnies completed her airport look. She waved at the paps and also posed for photos.

Alia will see some big releases next year with Rajamouli's RRR and Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments.

