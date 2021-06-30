Alia Bhatt takes her classic casuals a notch higher as she gets spotted in the city; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt gives the classic blue jean, white tee combo a chic twist and we’re in awe. Check it out

The Student of the Year debutante has come a long way since her debut in 2012. Ever since then, we’ve seen grow both in her work and in terms of her fashion sense. From girly, puffy dresses to chic gowns and casual outfits, the actress has come a long way. While red carpet events have been her way to shine, currently all we get are street style looks and the diva is making sure to look chic in most of them.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress stepped out to visit her Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in the city. For the casual outing, the actress stepped out in a pair of baggy mom jeans that featured slashed, rip details around the knees and cropped right at her ankle. She then skipped her usual baggy tees and sweatshirts for a chic twisted knot crop top that also bore balloon sleeves.

Adding to the look, the Raazi actress added height to her petite frame with a pair of clear box heels that perfectly matched the vibe of the outfit. Further, she accessorised the look with a pair of gold hoops and dainty finger rings. Leaving her brunette mane down in soft waves, she covered most of her face with a black mask with an embellished heart on it’s side.

We are very impressed with the way the actress styled her casuals and took it up a notch higher. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

