Alia Bhatt takes the winning airport look route in an Anarkali kurta set & a Dior tote bag: Yay or Nay?

It's no tradition that smart casuals like jeans, jackets, and tees are meant to be worn to the airport. Desi ensembles too can top off your travel look gorgeously. While you can't entirely depend on a casual look to attend engagement parties or pujas with, kurtas can be a sure-fire catch wherever you wish to go, and no, these aren't dated. Just the givers of major glam doses, here's an attire that looks just too fabulous as worn by a fashion icon herself.

Miss Bhatt currently has pages of looks in white ensembles and we can't think of a better way to keep our style shining than with this ethnic attire. Looking absolutely bright, Alia picked out an Anarkali set that's pretty, and equally breezy. Show some love to your style with this attire that came with a wrap-style kurta and straight-fit pants that featured stripes made with gold zari. The sheer-sleeved ensemble with blue print placed in a slant manner also consisted of an angrakha style neckline which made for alluring embroidery work. A sheer organza dupatta with blue borders brought its best game to wrap up this look together.

Break up with anything but never with mind-boggling accessories. The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet opted for complementing accessories such as mini jhumkas, a Christian Dior tote bag, and kolhapuris with heels. The stunning girl tied her hair into a sleek low bun and had her bindi in place to round out her glam along with filled-in eyebrows.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

