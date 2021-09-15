Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: 6 Times celebs made white suits their comfort dressing this monsoon

White often becomes the most loved colour during monsoons. Whether it be white tops, dresses, or suits, it is all white. Our Bollywood stars are enamoured by this colour as well. However, the fondness of white salwar suits is next level. Every other actress is stepping out in a white salwar suit. Is it comfort, or is it chic? Well, whatever it might be, we would love to see how they style it. Let's have a look at the celebs who chose the outfit for their monsoon look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fashion diva has changed her style to comfort dressing while staying chic and classy. Bebo styled a white full-sleeved Anarkali with white cotton pants and a white dupatta. She took a break from her usual style and kept it all simple with no makeup and a messy bun. Kareena's desi look was complete with her kolhapuris.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess is the queen of white salwar suits. There are so many looks of her in these white suits. But recently, Sara was seen in two different looks.

The first one was a plain white suit paired with churidars and a white dupatta featuring a rose border all around.

The second one was a white suit with palazzo pants and a white dupatta. The suit had a colourful print over it as well as the border of the suit and the dupatta.

We loved how she added a bit of extra to her basic white suit.

Alia is mostly seen in her comfy colourful cute outfits. Recently she was papped at a studio in a white kurta with embroidery and a lace border at the front end. It was paired with a white dhoti salwar and a white dupatta with embroidery all over it. She also kept it simple but the dhoti salwar was a twist to a regular suit.

Tara Sutaria

The SOTY 2 actress is always up and about with her dressing. She keeps it classy and dressy all the same time. This time, Tara impressed us with her style and how she changed the outlook of a simple white suit. Donned a fully Lucknowi work Chikankari white kurta and a satin white dhoti style skirt, Tara added an Indo-western twist to her outfit. She totally changed the fashion game with her attire.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi has blown our mind with her Indian outfits before. She carries them with grace. The Dhadak actress changed her comfort to everyone's favourite white salwar suit. Featured in a white chinkara kurta with matching palazzo pants and dupatta, she upgraded her desi look with nude transparent heels. A new elevated yet simple style to try.

The actress has been killing it in some breathtaking outfits. Yet she keeps it simple for her everyday look. Maliaka wore a plain white kurta and pants with a white dupatta matching it. The pants had organza detailing with flowers on them at the ends. The dupatta was of organza with embroidery over it. A different way for your basic kurta.

These were a few styles of how our Bollywood divas styled a basic white suit in different ways that you can even try.

How do you like them? Tell us in the comments down below.