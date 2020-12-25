Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Kareena & Karisma Kapoor raise the glamour quotient at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

The annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch is quite a glamorous event with divas like Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor in attendance. Check it out

Bollywood is a glamorous industry and quite synonymous to the industry is the Kapoor family who’ve been in the game for decades together. When it comes to the Kapoor clan, we all know that they are a fashionable bunch. Their effortless style and impeccable taste in clothing know no bound so you can only imagine how things will go down if they all show up together. Adding to the glamour quotient of the Kapoor khaandan are girlfriends and Tara Sutaria!

At a Christmas lunch held in the city today, the Kapoors were surely there to make a statement and take the internet by a storm. The first family to make their presence felt were the Pataudi’s, who unlike everyone in the family were dressed in their desi best attires. Bebo who is expecting her second child was dressed up in a bright green kurta set by House of Masaba. Her kurta bore a high-neckline with gold foil work all over. While the mommy chose to keep it colourful, the father-son duo matched each other in all-white kurta sets which we all know that loves. To be honest, we didn’t know who to look at - Saif, the to-be big brother, Taimur or the stunning Bebo!

We might have had the same problem with the next couple who almost had the world talking about their wedding plans yesterday. Today, they looked their festive best as Alia Bhatt chose for a mint green-hued cropped maxi with short puffy sleeves and a red Santa hat while Ranbir looked his usual dapper best in casuals!

Next on our list is Karisma Kapoor who gave off quite the boss-lady vibes in a colourful pleated skirt paired with a simple tee and a black blazer jacket. With shades and a mask that covered most of her face, Ms Kapoor flaunted her Lady Dior bag in all its glory.

Arriving fashionably late were Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria who twinned in white. Tara chose a strappy white maxi dress that clung to her body and flared out. She styled it with statement-making polka dot heels. She then matched her choice of footwear with her very expensive Chanel Boy bag in black.

With a guest list like this one, it ought to be a glamorous event! (even if everyone is dressed in their casual best). What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

