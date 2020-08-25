Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon: When a desi sleek bun with a gajra became a celebrity FAVOURITE

The leading ladies of Bollywood surely know how to keep the tradition alive which is why when it comes to making a desi statement, gajras are their favourite accessory!

Our Bollywood divas have always been a great advocate for dressing up in their all-out traditional avatars and there’s no denying that! From wedding to festivals and everything in between, they do not shy away from donning some of the most exquisite and impeccable desi attires. While we know that they often step out of their comfort zones and opt for a bit of a trendy twist to their attires, you can still always count on them to make a statement by going all-out with their ‘desi kudi’ vibes.

When it comes to traditional Indian fashion, lehengas and sarees are a celeb favourite and adding to it, sleek buns with gajra aka decorative floral garlands in the hair have stolen the show. To prove our point here, we have quite a lot of evidence.

First up, we have the Student of the Year 2 debutant, Tara Sutaria who made a stunning statement as she walked down the desi road in a gorgeous lehenga. She chose for all traditional elements and definitely didn't do without the classic sleek bun with a gajra.

Next, we have who channelled her inner Maharashtrian girl in a Paithani saree paired with gold jewellery. What stole the show was her sleek hairdos decorated with a floral gajra that stole the show!

is quite a fan of trendy pieces and is often going all out with modern styles and silhouettes. However, when it comes to Indian events, you know she'll stick to her roots and make the most of her traditional Indian attires. This particular saree was among the firsts she wore but definitely not without a gajra! She switched things up a bit and added a pop of colour with pink flowers that matched her saree.

Kriti Sanon made our jaws drop and how. While her blouse was quite the show-stealer, she made sure to add the bit of traditional touch with her gajra. Instead of a sleek hairdo, she kept it textured and tousled while the gajra perfectly complemented her look.

Karisma Kapoor and Nene have figured out what works for them well in the hair department. While both opted for a sleek bun, Madhuri went all out with the bloom in her hair while Karisma kept things muted in a simple garland.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is another big advocate of decorating her sleek hair bun with a gajra. She has always been a fan of classic pieces and styles, so this one seems right up her alley!

's experimental style is no secret however when it came down to her wedding festivities, she stuck to her roots and gave full justice to traditional elements including the gajra!

