Alia Bhatt travels like a luxe queen in Balenciaga's printed shirt, shorts and Celine handbag; Yay or Nay?

Forever is the new cool, right? Saying bye to shirts looks like no option, that's something every season has proved to us. These comfy numbers are always up to an impressive show and we can't deny but predict multiple snap-up moments by us. Isn't this the easiest to style and the buzz around it is only going to get louder? While the sun does its hot business, you can do a cool one. That's with this piece we call a staple. Alia Bhatt continues to be a slayer and that's just how edgy it got yesterday!

It's all about travelling now and looks like this is exactly what the current season asked for. Currently, in a busy work mode, the RRR actress has been spotted at the airport frequently and her latest casual getup is the one worth knowing about. She picked out Balenciaga's scribble fluid shirt in a classic colour combo of white and black designed with silk jacquard. This oversized number featured full sleeves and Mrs. Kapoor kept her shirt partially unbuttoned as her and paired this up with black mini shorts.

Keeping her look completely chic were the accessories that she picked out. The 29-year-old styled her OOTD with Celine's cream and black tote bag that had a square base. She also added gold hoop earrings, circular gold framed sunnies, and white woolly flip-flops. Her hairdo looked like the one perfect for the sweaty days as a ponytail was seen and a pretty lipstick signed off her glam.





Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

