Alia Bhatt turned up the glam of her OOTD with Off White's sculpture canvas bag worth Rs 75K; Yay or Nay?

Not all pants are created equal, but when it comes to yoga pants, the former statement may be false. It is undeniably versatile, making it ideal for use beyond a confined space. Back in the bay with , actress was spotted this morning in a casual outfit and a bag we cannot wait to own. Read for details.

The Raazi actress knows when to make for a girl-next-door case or to take a look up a notch. It comes to her rather easy and what continues to leave us thinking is her knack to give the sexy or cute girl update to all that she dons. Behold another of her day's look that makes us want to live in our yoga pants forever. It’s been a hot number that can go from a park to coffee and shopping if you may permit. Alia was seen in blue yoga pants which she teamed with a white full-sleeved cropped sweatshirt that agreed with the gloomy weather. Here’s another element that can easily get you carried away without having to push the envelope.

Alia’s Off-White sculpture canvas bag served as the chic accessory to her look. This mini cream-hued flap bag came with a brown leather detail as well and the fabric shoulder strap had the brand’s name printed on it. The Rs. 75,037.70 wonder has been transported to our heart already and we’re now all set to load up our wishlist with this one. With her hair tied into a pulled back bun, chunky white kicks, circular-shaped gold framed sunnies, and hoop earrings, the starlet’s look was well wrapped up.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you?

