Alia Bhatt turns up at the airport wearing ALL pink while Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black; Yay or Nay?

Both, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turn up at the airport looking their stylish selves. Check it out

Airport looks have always been popular because that the place where we can see celebrities turn up in clothing styles that can be relatable to the masses. The amalgamation of comfort and style is always a great casual outfit. Today, we're back with yet another airport look that not only wins in the comfort department but does make sure all eyes are on you.

Last night, we spotted stepping out of the airport with beau while both looked stylish as ever. The actress, however, made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a casual monochromatic look. She chose for bright fuchsia pink pair of jogger pants and chose for a matching sweatshirt over it. As if that weren't enough, she styled the look with a pair of kicks in the same bright hue. Even though it was very early in the morning, the actress kept her accessory game on point with pink round glasses. The only thing that wasn't pink in her outfit was her black mask.

Ranbir on the other hand looked stylish as ever as he chose for an all-black look. With black joggers and a matching sweatshirt, he acted the wardrobe department. A pair of grey Nike sneakers and a matching mask added colour to his look. A crossbody Balenciaga bag served as the right accessory while a baseball cap added a sporty touch.

To be honest, we aren't a really big fan of how the bright monochromatic look turned out on Alia. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

