Alia Bhatt upgraded her airport look in two pink ethnic outfits from Pero and Raji Ramniq: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film RRR in which she plays a significant role as Sita has already made waves. Her look seems simple as the actress is mostly seen in cotton sarees, kohl-lined eyes and her curly hair styled into braids. The 28-year-old has also been city-hopping to promote the upcoming high-budget film also starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in full swing.

As she jet-setted off from Mumbai, the actress made for a vibrant look in a colourful ethnic outfit from Raji Ramniq. It featured an anarkali kurta with multiple different patterns and prints on it that made it look like a jacket styled over the kurta. She styled this with red palazzo pants with heavy embroidery and a pair of Fizzy Goblet heeled juttis. Oxidised silver earrings complimented her full-sleeve outfit well as she headed out of the city with no makeup and her hair styled into easy waves.

Returning back to the Bay area, Alia painted a pretty picture in a pink outfit from Pero's collection. She picked out a baby pink kurta with scattered white embroidery and paired it with gingham printed pink and white palazzo pants. A matching gingham dupatta with a white lace border draped over her kurta completed Bhatt's look. Her go-to heeled juttis and oxidized silver jhumka earrings complemented her look well. Her side-parted hair was styled in a poker-straight manner this time around while pink eyeshadow, cheeks and flushed lips completed Bhatt's airport look.

Both of Alia's effortless desi looks were put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

