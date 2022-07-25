Alia Bhatt in a Valentino mini yellow dress is the bright shot of glam we can't get enough of; Yay or Nay?

Yellow is having its darling moment and it's defining confidence to us like no other. Thanks, Alia Bhatt for having our Monday soaked in the sunshine on what seemed like just another day of the week. Ever on the covetable hue list, yellow is inspiring the party-goer in us to dress up again and have the very-dressed-up moment live up to unimaginable glam heights. We are certain that the mother-to-be's latest look for the trailer launch of her soon-to-release movie would have received its share of collective gapes, given the diva who wore it and the hue that shined.

The 29-year-old's film 'Darlings' as a debut producer will be open to the public to watch in August. Today, as the team kickstarted the movie's physical promotions in Mumbai and the starlet was seen in a mini dress. Attention, please! Alia is in a dress and it's yellow? Too pretty an affair to admire. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress rocked a dress from the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino.

This luxe number was designed with taffeta and with the cent percent silk, it got its glow on. It featured a V-keyhole detail attached to the halterneck. Now, this is where the cuteness of this ensemble multiplied, it had a bow fastened on one side of the shoulder. This sleeveless flared Rs 1,95,601.88 attire was colour-blocked right with pink peep-toe stilettos.

Alia's look also gave space for gold rings. Her hair was tied into a low ponytail which rested in a wavy pattern. Freckles are back on display, this gave us beauteous reminders of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi's promotional looks. A peach lipstick and highlighter too were visible.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Divas who defined fire-on-point looks in black cut-out dresses