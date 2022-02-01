Alia Bhatt in a white maxi dress is the drama free summer style we dig: Yay or Nay?

You know summer is making its way into our lives when bundling up feels like an exhausting game. As we look forward to more sunshine and a new seasonal change, let's make every day about a breezy style affair, and here's an inspiration that will easily do the cut and make you deliver a gorgeous look on the style front. What's better than having to start your morning on a light and comforting note? Little did we know a pretty picture was this easy to make.

This morning, Alia Bhatt leaned into a very minimalistic and cute getup as she headed out for a shoot in Mumbai. We love the fresh look she curated with almost no fuss and how facilely she managed to let her water bottle and footwear match with her dress. Details girl, the diva gets bonus points for sure. She kickstarted her day clad in a white maxi ensemble that entailed a V-neck and straps. Guess the catch? It's the black contrast stitch detailing that ran all over the outfit vertically and horizontally. It's the silhouette's charm that brought about a sense of movement and a playful vibe that makes us want to live through summer with this all day long.

The RRR actress is often the front runner for keeping it low-key with accessories when styling a look. She wore gold rings and her quilted black flat footwear projected an on-fleek look. It looked as though Alia gave her tresses an early morning cleanse and she left it side-parted quite unkempt to let it air dry. The diva had her eyebrows drawn, her eyes lightly lined with kohl and masked up in white.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

