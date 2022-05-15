Alia Bhatt in Zadig & Voltaire dress and Ranbir Kapoor's Thom/Krom shirt defined all things cool; Yay or Nay?

If simple is the route you can't stop rooting for, be ready for love at first sight sort of a look. Well, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the newly and happily married Bollywood town couple were spotted outside last night in casuals, and do we say more? Fashionable for when the sunshine steps or dims out and when it's icy cold, this duo brought both summer and winter all at once. Fancy some Wowza dinner fits for you and the co-natty person as known as your partner? Time for some date outfits swoop, let's go!

Mini dresses are the moment. And, fashion girls like the RRR actress are doing their bit to give these a vote. Reasons aren't difficult to pinpoint. Classy, trendy, comfy, and perfectly well-fitted. No other outfit can stand a chance. Clad in a very summer-like Remi daisy printed Zadig & Voltaire dress, it featured colourful patterns of flowers, skulls, and more quirky-cool elements. The Cyan blue number had more to add such as the deep V-neck, an elastic waistband, a high-low hem, and sleeves that sat as bishop sleeves. It was an overload of cuteness as the 29-year-old styled her OOTN with gold hoop earrings, bracelets, and transparent-strapped footwear. As for her makeup and hair, it was utterly minimal with a middle partition, a soft wavy hairdo, and her eyebrows were filled in.

The Rockstar actor too was seen with his gorgeous wife. Ranbir looked handsome as he opted for a Thom/Krom shirt with a mandarin collar and an oversized pocket at the front which the star left unbuttoned to create a much more relaxed look. He rocked the shadow grey number with black pants and glossy shoes.

