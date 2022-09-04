Alia Bhatt's Abu Sandeep custom sharara set is all about love, light and all things cute; Yay or Nay?

Is it the year of pink? It's looking gold! Alia Bhatt is the leader of maternity fashion and we're not surprised with the best ones coming from her for Brahmāstra's promotions. Can we conclude that she has got a playful eye for fashion and we can't wait but just bury our days ahead in the most glam ensembles? The soon-to-be mother's reason to go on a winning style spree is literally every day now and what's all the more ticking up a must-imitate frenzy in us is that these gems aren't hard to find.

Her latest custom ethnic set is the talk of the now. A mind-blowing move in the world of regular ghararas. Pack up the oldies, this newbie is all you need for a glam start. Festivities will soon be back before you'll know and we can't let that happy feeling tone down so might as well elevate our urge to dress up. One chance, let's just hold on to it. Alia just heralded at what could be a great and unique pick. This is the best we've ever seen. To have a cute one-of-a-kind detail that's so us is such a vibe. You could just so willingly treasure this outfit for years.

Recently Alia headed to Hyderabad with Ranbir Kapoor to promote their movie which will be yours to watch in the coming week. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled the 29-year-old in a sharara set from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection. The vibrant pink and gold number featured a peplum-style short kurta with three-quarter sleeves, a V-neckline, zari and gota work on it. Both her kurta and pants had 'Love' etched on them and true to this term, we are enticed by this Gulabo creation.

Alia's memo to stand out was paid heed to with the 'Baby on Board' typography placed on the kurta at the back. How thoughtful and enriching! Teamed with a dupatta and sharara bottoms, the actress' desi look was sealed off with statement earrings and rings. Her simple hairdo and makeup called back the good days of minimalism at its finest.

Do you love this ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses