Alia Bhatt's airport look makes for a cosy and cool case in a jacket, crop top & track pants: Yay or Nay?

Just when we wanted to say no more to another look that speaks of winter, here goes the star who put out a comfy-cool sartorial show at the airport. If your current style mood isn't craving for a dose of sunshine, think bright hues like yellow, red, and orange, let's do a classic look like a pro. After all, we never know we might just become ice cubes with all the chills that may get a hold of us. Hence, we all need jackets to lead the way for us.

Alia Bhatt was busy treating us to everything white, fierce, fire, and a fabulous streak of looks in Berlin. Now, the diva has returned to the bay, which we call Mumbai. Not travelling out soon? You can still use this as a reference. Or simply transport yourself (mentally) to a location that sees chilly winter nights and you'll thank us. The 28-year-old chose a simple look as her mood board for the night. She went all perfect and cool with a white crop top that entailed a crew neck.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress styled this mini number that bared her midriff with a zipper jacket that was left unzipped, emanating quite the relaxed vibe. The super adorable star brought her black track pants to complement. The contrast white detail on both sides with blue coloured lines completed added a touch of colour to her OOTN. Do you see the black puffer jacket in her hand? That's for extra comfort, there's nothing as too much layering when living the winter life. She had her brown backpack on and black slides. She had her sleek hair clipped at the back with a hair clip and her eyebrows were drawn right.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

