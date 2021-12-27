Alia Bhatt's black strapless jumpsuit deserves to be on your style date night moodboard asap: Yay or Nay?

It's Monday and we're not here to put you to sleep with all the talk about how this season is all about red. Well, Christmas is over and we have 2022 to look forward to. On that note, let's hop back to the love of black. It's been there always no doubt, if you're thinking does it bring with it some newness, it sure does. It's full of glamour, and every detail in an outfit painted all black says it boldly to you. That's the gift it keeps on giving.

You know Sunday is a fun day when it's almost about no work and more glam. For the 28-year-old girl, Alia Bhatt it was about a blast of dinner as she was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. This can be your lesson on how to look fabulous the next time you're off to a date night. Ranbir held her hand close and cute as they stepped out post indulging in a gala meal. The Brahmāstra duo dressed up in black and Alia was definitely the doll who had a great style on display. The RRR actress picked out a strapless black jumpsuit that featured a mini V-neck and an overlap design that had a wrap-style belt attached to it. It sure became the cherry on the cake that built up the adorable look. And, the pants looked slightly roomy that looked the one with the assurance of bringing nothing but intense comfort.

Alia styled this enviably cool with a square mini black bag that looked a lot like a small shopping bag and her peep-toe heels with triangle-shaped detail looked quite trendy. She had a tie-dye mask on, nails that swore by a white manicure, and hair was untied.

How many heart emojis for this dinner-friendly outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Dakota Johnson: 7 stars who showed black strapless gowns scream party the loudest