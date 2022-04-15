Alia Bhatt's bridal look had a symbolic detail of a number & her freckles were another hit; Details inside

It never feels wrong to ride on the minimalism wave and who better than the latest of the Bollywood lot to join the newly married club to give us a beautiful picture of how it's done. The actress called it a big day yesterday after a 5-year-long relationship which is now sealed forever with her Mr. Kapoor. The couple brought a touch of heaven to her Vastu residence as it was decked up with everything white and gold which was in sync with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Sabyasachi outfits and jewellery.

It's the details for us. The RRR actress had us at customisation that was high on a number that's definitely not hard to guess. It was spelled on her saree to her accessories. For the brides of today, Alia's look can be the inspiration for your dreams. Simple yet enormously regal where you get to be you and have all that you love in one place. Shall we elaborate it to you with more than one case in point?

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia's bridal trousseau consisted of an ivory organza saree embroidered with tilla work that had patterns of butterflies look glorious which was teamed with a matching hand woven tissue veil that had the infinity symbol which holds much significance and resembles that number (look at it horizontally) '8' (Kapoor boy's lucky number) and it also featured an alphanumeric detail that had the day and the date of their wedding 'The fourteenth of April 2020' embroidered in white. Well done, Diet Sabya for bringing this cutesy customised detail to our notice!

Another to obsess over were her accessories. Alia's seeshphool with a maang tikka and jhumkas went with the theme making her a bride to remember. Her chunky uncut diamond necklace with hand-strung pearls was placed beneath her simple mangalsutra that bore an infinity symbol in gold too just above the pendant. Moving on to her studded game of kangans, it had a mix of chudas too. The 29-year-old's gold Kaleeras although it looked light, it had enticing customisation much to our liking. It consisted of birds, and clouds placed in a tiered pattern that had stars attached too. Graceful, pretty and so very unique. Having established that infinity shape and number 8 are something the duo love, even her kaleeras spoke of it.

Not the one to love heavy Mehendi designs? Here's the bride who can prove what's just as alluring instead of going big on cramming up your arms with henna's hue. She had up to her wrist done with henna and that's about it. Perfect, isn't it?

Alia's hairdo by Flavien Heldt leaned towards a natural route. As it was kept untied, straight and it steered away from staying super sleek. The starlet has been flaunting freckles since her movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi's promotions and so it made a return here as well. Puneet B Saini kept the starlet's makeup subtle with less is more formula and her eyes were beautifully highlighted with black kohl, what a stunner!



What's your most favourite detail? Let us know in the comments below.

