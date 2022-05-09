Alia Bhatt's cool airport style in Gucci's bomber jacket and Celine tote bag is our favourite; Yay or Nay?

The fashion landscape can be easy to understand but our needs are the tricky ones. Just how some of us approve of the inclusion of puffed-up ensembles as jackets in this immensely sultry season. Much of these perplexed thoughts are fuelled by what the weather asks for. When winter feels like it's in or while off you go on a plane, what do you do? Call for the jacket-weather's attention that can get you conditioned to cozy comfiness.

Alia Bhatt's latest airport look just refuses to leave our eyesight. Summer we loved you until we met this cool number. The RRR actress is often spotted at the airport and it's quite the routine to see her in jackets but how do these always look next-level? Here you go again, she nailed another! Mrs. Kapoor rocked a nude ribbed top that featured a square neckline. She clubbed this camisole with black paper bag flared trousers. Now comes the two ultra-luxe details.

Being the perfectionist that she is, the 29-year-old wrapped herself up in an oversized technical nylon Gucci jacket that looked a spiffy match with that of her sleeveless top. Having taken inspiration from 80s vintage prints, this bomber jacket had a chevron print detail at the front and the brand's name was spelled out on the back in bold. More details followed, such as front pockets, a collar, a drawstring feature at the hem, and a signature striped print were also seen.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrapped up her OOTN like its worth-to-replicate with a square-soled black flat with a quilted strap and Celine's tote which had another square base. That's definitely an impressive way to pay attention to details. She masked up, wore black sunnies, hair tied into a bun and her eyebrows were filled in.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Pinkvilla Style Icons: Mr India to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Bollywood movies that had us at history-making style