Alia Bhatt's cropped jackets are all you need to keep it supremely hot and chic this season

It's winter but not everybody would yearn for that dose of heat. Here's to the ones who look for some coziness to put up with the chills that come your way uninvited. You know what's a no-brainer this season, right? Jackets that bring comfort and an on-trend feature to your style table. You can be bundling up a lot chicer with a master class of references put out by Alia Bhatt. Take a look!

She's got an exceptional denim game, but they are safe, the sky is the limit when you love fashion. Aren't we all here because of the same? The RRR starlet was seen at the airport recently dressed truly on-point and left a cute style statement. It's the baby pink tweed cropped jacket that did it for us. This featured a collar, pockets, a button-down pattern, and a mini frayed hem. Alia wore this over a white tube top and floral embroidered blue jeans with frayed hem from label Kanika Goyal. Chunky white kicks, hoop earrings, a black mask, and her go-to Christian Dior tote accessorised her look with much edge.

Almost everyone's craving for a vacation. And, if you'd love to follow suit, let breezy harem pants with a contrast striped detail be your pick and oh, don't forget the true blue jacket behind. We're referring to the cropped denim number that brings with it a trendy detail of a frayed hem. Layer it over a white top or any hue that agrees to blend fuss-free. To team it all together, slip into slides and you're ready to ace your OOTN.

Neon is for summer, says, everybody. But, were you born to follow the rules? Hop onto the brightest side of life with a neon green ribbed top. The front tie-up detail will definitely enhance the cropped look. To heat up your day's look, go for a cropped white jacket with yellow smileys printed on it and club these two with high-waist boyfriend jeans and neon orange strappy heels. For a cutesy finish, grab some snap clips to beautify your tresses.

Looking for a breathable option that won't cut down on its alluring beauty? Well, place your trust in Alia Bhatt's maxi dress. The Kalank actress picked out a satin silk outfit that bore a lace embroidered neckline in a V-shape and had prints all over. The ruffled hem was ever-so-charming. Show off your flair for layering with a cropped denim jacket. Roll its sleeves up and wear it well with ankle-strap heels.

Get another shot at looking the prettiest in a floral printed dress. Alia's off-duty look was another winner as she brought the ever-loved denim and flower print together. White block-heeled shoes, a mask that matches, and a red tote looked utterly gorgeous.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Anil Tanna on his signature designs, shacket trend, desi style tips, pastel love & more