Alia Bhatt's immaculately stunning white sharara set can be your best outfit pick for Haldi: Yay or Nay?

The tradition of wearing yellow to a Haldi ceremony has taken quite the turn making room for myriad colours to be accepted by brides, grooms, and wedding guests. Let's take a recent proof which isn't even two days old. Actress Mouni Roy got wedded to Suraj Nambiar yesterday at Hilton Resort in Goa. Their pre-wedding ceremony was kicked off with a haldi event that had the bride dressed up in a white strappy ethnic ensemble. White has definitely been celeb-approved and what are you waiting for?

Here's another diva who's adored for her very relatable and fashionable outfit choices showing us why white is the colour of the glam hour. Alia Bhatt was photographed outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office today in her beautiful desi element. She had her monochrome white attire on display that featured a lace embroidered V-neck kurta that cropped right at her knees. The three-quartered ensemble when teamed with organza sharara pants with lace embroidered borders made for an elegant OOTD. Don't miss how top-notch those pearls at the hem and sleeves look. A smart hack to elevate an outfit. Think of how gorgeous it'll look when you dance your heart out and twirl in this ensemble. So effortlessly remarkable.

You know the Gangubai Kathiawadi never leaves a look unfinished. She aced it with a sheer dupatta that bore the same threadwork as her kurta. The scalloped hem looks party-like. She let it rest breezy on her shoulders. Alia made attention to detail for her nails too were painted white and her mask matched too. Silver oxidised jhumkas and kolhapuris tied her look close. Her middle-parted hair was let loose, a bindi, and her eyes looked brighter with black kohl keeping up with the charm of her ensemble.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | From Haldi, mehendi to wedding: A roundup of Mouni Roy's ensembles that proved she was the prettiest bride